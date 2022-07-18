Today is Monday July 18, 2022
Welcome (back) to the party, pal: Bruce Willis returns to ‘Die Hard’ tower

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2022 at 1:04 pm
20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

In a post by his wife Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis is seen atop his Die Hard character John McClane's old stomping grounds: Nakatomi Tower.

The first Die Hard film was set on, in and around what in real life is the Fox Plaza building in Century City, Los Angeles -- at the time, a smart budgetary choice for the producers of the 20th Century Fox film that made Willis an unlikely action star.

And despite McClane's promise to never go into a tall building again, Heming Willis' post shows the star atop the roof from which he jumped in the 1988 blockbuster along with a montage of the film, set to Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" as heard in the movie.

"Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later," she captioned the post along with the hashtag #HappyMovieAnniversary.

The original Die Hard was released July 22, 1988.

Bruce Willis has kept a low profile since it was revealed in March he'd been suffering from the degenerative neurological condition aphasia and would be retiring from acting.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



