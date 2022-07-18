First National Bank of East Texas opens new Longview branch

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm

LONGVIEW — First National Bank of East Texas opens the doors to its newest branch, serving Longview, as of Monday, July 18. The branch is located on W. Loop 281, in front of the Northwest Village Shopping Center and just across Village Drive from Stanton Optical. The new branch joins First National Bank’s network of locations, including Big Sandy, Diana, Emory, Gilmer, Lake Fork, Mineola, Mt. Vernon, Ore City, Pittsburg, and Quitman. Bank officials say a special ribbon-cutting ceremony will be announced in coming days.

