Letter: Ex-Little Rock police chief justified in firing gun

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – A former Little Rock, Arkansas, police chief who fired his gun at an armed suspect on New Year’s Eve won’t face charges in the shooting. Prosecutor Larry Jegley said in a letter to the state police Friday that Keith Humphrey was justified in the use of force in the shooting outside a convenience store. Humphrey did not strike the woman, who police said shot and wounded another woman. The suspect has pleaded not guilty to first-degree battery. Humphrey in May retired after serving as the city’s police chief for three years. Humphrey had previously served as police chief in Norman, Oklahoma, and Lancaster, Texas.



