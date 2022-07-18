Today is Monday July 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2022 at 12:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. Tyler Maintenance will have a shoulder crew on FM 2089. Flaggers will be controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing ditch maintenance beginning on US 69 near Tyler Pipe. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. This crew will then move to various locations throughout the county. Also, expect a sweeper truck and herbicide units performing work throughout the district. Longview Maintenance is scheduled to help perform seal coat operations with Henderson Maintenance crews in Rusk County. Weather permitting, this project will be on FM 3135 north and southbound, just north of US 79. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design