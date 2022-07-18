TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2022 at 12:35 pm

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. Tyler Maintenance will have a shoulder crew on FM 2089. Flaggers will be controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing ditch maintenance beginning on US 69 near Tyler Pipe. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. This crew will then move to various locations throughout the county. Also, expect a sweeper truck and herbicide units performing work throughout the district. Longview Maintenance is scheduled to help perform seal coat operations with Henderson Maintenance crews in Rusk County. Weather permitting, this project will be on FM 3135 north and southbound, just north of US 79. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

