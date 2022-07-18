Rogers Foundation gifts $10 million to UT Tyler School of Medicine

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2022 at 10:43 am

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler is on the receiving end of a very generous gift: $10 million from the Robert M. Rogers Foundation to its School of Medicine to support mental and behavioral health education. In recognition of the gift, the university will name its department of psychiatry the Robert M. Rogers Department of Psychiatry. As quoted in a news release, UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun says, “Medical schools thrive on transformation gifts that can have a real impact on our students, our community, and our state. This gift is an opportunity to impact the improvement of mental health across the Northeast Texas region, and the Rogers Foundation Department of Psychiatry is going to be something very special.”

Go Back