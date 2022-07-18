‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ repeats at #1 with $46 million weekend

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2022 at 5:41 am

Mravel Studios

Lighting has struck twice for Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, which topped the domestic box office for a second straight week, earning an estimated $46 million. That brings the fourth Thor film's total to $233 million domestic and $498 million worldwide.

Minions: The Rise of Gru held on to second place, grabbing an estimated $20 million. It's three-week domestic haul of $262.6 million now matches its predecessor.

Where the Crawdads Sing, the romantic drama starring English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones came in third with a better-than-expected 17-million-dollar haul.

Top Gun: Maverick came in fourth, delivering an estimated $12 million haul in its eighth week of release. That brings its domestic tally to $618 million and a worldwide tally of $1.237 billion.

Rounding out the top five was Elvis, which added an estimated $7.6 million over the weekend. Its $106 million four-week North American take makes it the year’s biggest adult-led non-franchise film.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, the animated comedy featuring the voices of Michael Cera, Ricky Gervais, Mel Brooks, George Takei, Gabriel Iglesias, Michelle Yeoh and Samuel L. Jackson, earned an estimated $6.2 million-dollar for a disappointing sixth place debut.

The Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert and Jason Isaacs-led historical dramedy Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, which opened in 980 theaters, finished in ninth place with an estimated $1.9 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back