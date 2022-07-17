Today is Sunday July 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


4 killed amid gunfire during argument at Houston apartment

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2022 at 2:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say four people were killed when gunfire erupted during an argument at an apartment complex in Houston. The Harris County sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, they found four males who had been shot late Saturday night. Three of them were confirmed dead at the scene and the fourth was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that those killed included two 16-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old. The sheriff’s office said that witnesses reported seeing several males, including the victims, shooting at each other after an argument.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design