Report finds ‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school massacre

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2022 at 2:06 pm

UVALDE (AP) — A report says nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school. But “systemic failures” created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed. The nearly 80-page report was obtained by multiple media outlets. It is the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in Uvalde, Texas, for the bewildering inaction at Robb Elementary School. The report was written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives and released to family members Sunday.

