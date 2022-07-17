Today is Sunday July 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Report finds ‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school massacre

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2022 at 2:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UVALDE (AP) — A report says nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school. But “systemic failures” created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed. The nearly 80-page report was obtained by multiple media outlets. It is the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in Uvalde, Texas, for the bewildering inaction at Robb Elementary School. The report was written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives and released to family members Sunday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design