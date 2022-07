Main water line break causes loss of pressure in Kilgore

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2022 at 4:58 pm

KILGORE — The Kilgore Police Department is warning all residents of the city that they will be experiencing little to no water pressure after a main water line broke. According to our news partner KETK, it was discovered that a 16-inch main water line broke within the city. The estimated time on restoration is not clear yet, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

