Spurs’ Keldon Johnson agrees to 4-year, $80M extension

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2022 at 3:30 am

By ESPN.com

The San Antonio Spurs and forward Keldon Johnson have agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension, his representative Klutch Sports Agency announced Friday night.

Johnson, 22, started 74 games for the Spurs in his third season, averaging a career-high 17.1 points while shooting 39.8 percent from 3-point range.

Friday’s agreement comes two weeks after the Spurs traded away All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks. Murray led the Spurs last season at 21.1 points per game.

Johnson was the Spurs’ first-round pick in the 2019 draft, going No. 29 overall.

