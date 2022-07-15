Dolphins’ Jason McCourty retires after 13 NFL seasons

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2022 at 7:41 pm

By MARCEL LOUIS-JACQUES

Veteran cornerback Jason McCourty announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, marking the end of a 13-season career for the former sixth-round draft pick.

Originally drafted in 2009 by the Tennessee Titans, with whom he played eight seasons, McCourty went from the lowest low in the NFL to experiencing the highest high. He was part of the winless Cleveland Browns in 2017 but then won a Super Bowl ring the following season with the New England Patriots while playing alongside his twin brother, Devin.

“These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey,” Jason McCourty said in an Instagram post. “And as I reflect and look back on my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set for myself back in 2009 — and that’s what I’m most proud of when I look back at my career.”

McCourty made one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LIII, sprinting across the end zone to break up a pass to a wide-open Brandin Cooks. New England went on to beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

While the championship was special for McCourty, so too was playing with his twin brother for three seasons (44 games, 33 starts).

One of the most memorable exchanges between the two came in the celebration after the Patriots’ 37-31 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. As they shared an emotional embrace, Devin — who had already won two Super Bowls — exulted to Jason: “Welcome to the Super Bowl! Welcome to the Super Bowl!”

Jason McCourty signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, playing seven games before being placed on season-ending injured reserve in October 2021.

A five-time captain, McCourty was known for his leadership ability on and off the field. He was named a team captain during his lone season in Miami and won the Don Shula Leadership Award despite playing less than half a season.

McCourty and his brother were also NFLPA Community MVPs in 2018 after raising $200,000 for Tackle Sickle Cell — a cause they’ve both passionately advocated for throughout their careers. For their work, both received Walter Payton Man of the Year nominations.

In total, Jason McCourty played 173 regular-season games over 13 seasons, finishing with 18 interceptions, nine forced fumbles and four total touchdowns.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss contributed to this report.

