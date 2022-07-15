Today is Friday July 15, 2022
Guatemala returns first of its 21 victims from Texas trailer

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2022 at 4:26 pm
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) – Guatemala has repatriated its first victim from the failed smuggling attempt that left 53 migrants from Mexico and Central America dead last month in San Antonio. The body of 13-year-old Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac arrived around midday Friday in Guatemala’s capital. 21 Guatemalans were among the migrants who died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer June 27 in sweltering heat. The boy’s family was on hand to receive the casket at the capital’s airport. Guachiac Sipac was an Indigenous Quiche who spoke little Spanish, but had set out nonetheless with his cousin for the United States, both hoping to work and help their families.



