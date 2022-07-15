Robert Downey Jr. reportedly supporting Armie Hammer in recovery

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2022 at 3:55 pm

Good Morning America -- ABC/Randy Holmes

(NOTE LANGUAGE) After his Hollywood career hit the skids following a salacious texting scandal, Armie Hammer has been seeking treatment for various issues. According to Vanity Fair, another star with his own dark past is helping.

The magazine reports Robert Downey Jr. footed the bill for Hammer's six-month stay at the Florida rehabilitation facility called the Guest House.

What's more, when a story broke that Hammer was selling timeshares at a hotel called Morritt's in the Cayman Islands, he and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, "fled" to L.A. with their two children and have been bunking up with the Marvel movie star.

Hammer is dad to 7-year-old Harper Grace Armand and 5-year-old Ford Douglas Armand.

VF says Chambers is emotionally supporting the Hotel Mumbai and Lone Ranger actor as he recovers, noting she "wants what's best for their family."

For the record, an attorney for Hammer didn't "confirm or deny" the timeshare story, but told the magazine, "I just think it's shi**y that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a 'normal job.'"

A source had told Variety that Hammer is "totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."

Downey, of course, is no stranger to addiction, having been arrested multiple times in the late '90s for drug-related offenses, eventually serving prison time. Clean and sober for years, he mounted a career comeback with 2008's Iron Man to become one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back