Advisory on road construction in Tyler

Advisory on road construction in TylerTYLER — The city of Tyler is advising drivers of roadwork that will close some streets and cause traffic delays. Among the projects is edge milling on South Palmer Avenue between East Fifth Street and East Front Street Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22. Also, major road work is planned on Northwest Road near Lake Tyler from FM 848 to dead ends July 18 through August 5. Additionally, the eastbound and westbound lanes of East Elm Street between South Broadway Avenue and South Spring Avenue will be closed from July 25 through July 29. And Crow Road will be closed for construction from Old Jacksonville Highway past Oak Hill Boulevard from July 25 through August 5. Click here for all the details.



