Posted/updated on: July 15, 2022 at 3:32 pm
Breaking News: Strong day on Wall Street, but top indexes still down for week: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday following some encouraging economic data on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations. The gains weren’t enough to pull major indexes out of the red for the week, however, following worrisome reports on high prices facing consumers and businesses.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose. Bond yields mostly fell. A July survey from the University of Michigan showed that consumers’ inflation expectations have held steady or improved.



