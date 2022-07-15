Today is Friday July 15, 2022
89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Kick Off Celebration

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2022 at 4:08 pm
89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Kick Off CelebrationTYLER — Queen Molly Louise Berry led the way Friday night as participants kicked off the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival. Officials say the celebration at Willow Brook Country Club began the countdown to the big October event and welcomed out-of-town guests who are part of this year’s festival. Also at the Kick Off, Queen Molly and her colleagues announced that general public ticket sales begin on September 1 through the Cowan Center Box Office, which can be reached at 903-566-7424. Kick Off participants additionally thanked the volunteers and sponsors involved in this year’s festival. Along with that, they voiced their appreciation to the committee and hosts of this year’s Kick Off reception. Click here for more information on the 2022 Texas Rose Festival.



