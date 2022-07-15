Today is Friday July 15, 2022
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2022 at 4:26 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – An attorney representing 30 women who have accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions says they have settled their legal claims against the team. Tony Buzbee, the women’s attorney, says the terms of the settlements reached between each of the women and the Texans are confidential. Buzbee says while only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others had also intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached. In a statement, the owners of the Texans say they hope the settlement will “provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large.”



