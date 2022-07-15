Texas man held in four California killings

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A man has been arrested in Texas in connection with the killings of four women decades ago in Southern California. 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson was arrested Thursday by detectives from the Los Angeles and suburban Inglewood police departments with the assistance of Fort Worth police. Los Angeles police say Richardson was charged by L.A. County prosecutors with four counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murder and murder in the commission of rape. It was not immediately known if Richardson has an attorney to comment on his behalf. He was being held in Texas on Thursday awaiting extradition to Los Angeles.

