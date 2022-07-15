Today is Friday July 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas man held in four California killings

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2022 at 4:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LOS ANGELES (AP) – A man has been arrested in Texas in connection with the killings of four women decades ago in Southern California. 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson was arrested Thursday by detectives from the Los Angeles and suburban Inglewood police departments with the assistance of Fort Worth police. Los Angeles police say Richardson was charged by L.A. County prosecutors with four counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murder and murder in the commission of rape. It was not immediately known if Richardson has an attorney to comment on his behalf. He was being held in Texas on Thursday awaiting extradition to Los Angeles.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design