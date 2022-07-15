Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2022 at 10:13 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Resident Evil: Fight for survival against the Umbrella Corporation in this new series based on the popular horror game franchise Resident Evil.

Persuasion: Dakota Johnson stars as Anne Elliot in this new film adaptation of one of Jane Austen’s classic novels.

Hulu

Solar Opposites: Season 3 of the animated series continues the story of four aliens who can’t decide whether Earth is awesome or awful.

Victoria's Secret: Demons and Angels: Discover the story behind the brand in this new documentary.

Disney+

Zombies 3: Zed and Addison are shocked by the arrival of aliens in Seabrook in this new film.

HBO Max

The Rehearsal: Explore the lengths that one man will go through in order to get rid of life’s everyday uncertainties in this new comedy series.

FBOY Island: Can three ladies tell a nice guy from a bad boy to find love? Find out in this all-new season, where $100,000 is on the line.

Prime Video

Don't Make Me Go: A single father with a terminal illness vows to give his teenage daughter all the love and support he can in this new film.

Vice TV

Icons Unearthed: 'Star Wars': Featuring never-before-seen interviews, find out how George Lucas' galaxy far, far away came to be, in a documentary from the folks that brought you the Netflix hit Movies That Made Us.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back