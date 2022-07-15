Today is Friday July 15, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2022 at 10:13 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
Resident Evil: Fight for survival against the Umbrella Corporation in this new series based on the popular horror game franchise Resident Evil.

PersuasionDakota Johnson stars as Anne Elliot in this new film adaptation of one of Jane Austen’s classic novels.

Hulu
Solar Opposites: Season 3 of the animated series continues the story of four aliens who can’t decide whether Earth is awesome or awful.

Victoria's Secret: Demons and Angels: Discover the story behind the brand in this new documentary. 

Disney+
Zombies 3: Zed and Addison are shocked by the arrival of aliens in Seabrook in this new film.

HBO Max
The Rehearsal: Explore the lengths that one man will go through in order to get rid of life’s everyday uncertainties in this new comedy series.

FBOY Island: Can three ladies tell a nice guy from a bad boy to find love? Find out in this all-new season, where $100,000 is on the line. 

Prime Video
Don't Make Me Go: A single father with a terminal illness vows to give his teenage daughter all the love and support he can in this new film.

Vice TV
Icons Unearthed: 'Star Wars': Featuring never-before-seen interviews, find out how George Lucas' galaxy far, far away came to be, in a documentary from the folks that brought you the Netflix hit Movies That Made Us.

Happy streaming!

