Family of former Smith County constable speaks out

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2022 at 10:50 am

TYLER – The family of former constable Curtis Traylor-Harris is speaking out after the Smith County District Attorney’s Office released the bodycam footage from the incident relating to his charges. That’s according to our news partner KETK. “There’s been a lot said about Constable Harris that’s just not accurate or true,” said Benet Embry, Traylor-Harris’s brother-in-law and the spokesperson for the family. “He’s not the demon that the media and social media has portrayed.” Traylor-Harris (pictured) had a pre-trial hearing on his theft of property and official oppression charges Thursday morning, and is currently scheduled on the plea agreement docket for August.

Embry said that people who watch the video will not see Traylor-Harris put stolen items in his shirt, or see him order people steal things. “They see him basically searching the house, finding narcotics, finding weapons, finding ammunition and things of that nature,” Embry said. Embry added that Traylor-Harris talks to his sister from jail every day, and met his one-month old nephew via chat.

