NY AG delays depositions of former President Trump, 2 of his children

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2022 at 9:30 am

Win McNamee/Pool via Bloomberg

(NEW YORK) -- Depositions of former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in connection with the New York attorney general’s civil investigation have been delayed, the New York Attorney General's Office said Friday.

The AG's office said the postponement was due to the death of Ivana Trump, the former president's ex-wife and the mother of Ivanka and Donald Jr., on Thursday.

"In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday, we received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to," the office said in a statement. "This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible. There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time."

"We offer our condolences to the Trump family," the statement added.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back