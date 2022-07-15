Nick Cannon sparks engagement rumors

Is Nick Cannon preparing to tie the knot again? It seems that way based on his most recent social media post.

On Thursday night, the Wild 'n Out host took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with a unidentified woman whose arms were lovingly draped around his neck.

"I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do," Cannon captioned the post, adding the ring emoji. The post also included a close-up of what looked like a stunning diamond ring in a box.

While the post hinted that the Drumline star popped the question, users in the comments were skeptical.

"This must be a musical video," one wrote, while another questioned, "What movie is this for?"

"I thought you wanted Mariah back lol," a third commented, seemingly making reference to an interview published just two days ago where Cannon told The Hot Tee Talk Show that if the opportunity presented itself, he'd for sure take another stab at a relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

"It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah. I'd rather it just be that way -- I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn't the same ..." he said before emphasizing, "But if it could be the way that it was, I'm there!"

Cannon and Carey married in the Bahamas in 2008, welcomed twins in 2011 and were together for eight years. They divorced in 2016.

In addition to his twins with Carey, Cannon shares Golden and Powerful with Brittany Bell; another set of twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa; son Zen -- who died at five months -- with Alyssa Scott; and he's expecting a baby boy with Bre Tiesi this year.

