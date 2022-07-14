So much we know. So much we don’t.

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2022 at 4:16 pm

If you are even nominally well-informed you know the saga of the MacBook computer once owned by President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter – the computer he abandoned at a Delaware computer repair facility that made it into the hands of the FBI and later Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Days before the 2020 election, the New York Post broke the ‘Hunter Biden laptop story.’ On that laptop were nude photos of Hunter Biden, video recordings of sexual encounters with prostitutes and, of most concern, financial statements that pointed to the likelihood of influence peddling – namely, selling to foreign governments and companies access to Joe Biden, who was then the Vice President of the United States.

But during the campaign, Biden insisted that he had never talked to Hunter about his business dealings.

Here’s what he said on 60 Minutes.

Because I’ve never discussed my business or their business, my son’s or daughter’s, and I’ve never discussed ‘em. Because they know where I have to do my job and that’s it. And they have to make their own judgements.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/joe-biden-ive-never-discussed-business-with-hunter.mp3

Well, then, explain this. From the trove of material on Hunter’s laptop we recently come to find this voice mail message.

Hey, pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance give me a call. Nothing urgent. Just wanted to talk to you. I thought the article, at least it’s been online, it’s gonna be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear and, uh, anyway, um, if you get a chance give me a call. I love you.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/joe-biden-vm-to-hunter-re-times-article.mp3

One must ask. “Clear” as to what?

I know that this has become cliché but imagine if there had been material on that hard drive that clearly pointed to cash payments from foreign governments and assorted bad actors to Donald Trump, Jr., a percentage of which was kicked up to the “Big Guy,” as Joe Biden was characterized by Hunter.

And now we learn something new. In addition to the voice mail that makes it hard for President Biden to maintain that he knew nothing about Hunter’s business dealings, we learn that the Treasury Department flagged banking transactions of Hunter Biden 150 times under their Suspicious Activity Report protocols.

No normal person’s banking transactions get flagged under a Suspicious Activity Report, or “SAR,” as it’s called. SARs involve money laundering, efforts at tax evasion and other potentially illegal activities. SARs are a big deal and banks don’t want customers who attract them.

We little people would, of course, like to know more about those flagged transactions. We’d like to know to what extent they involve the sitting President of the United States. One hundred fifty Suspicious Activity Reports involving a single individual is very likely a record.

But the Treasury Department is stonewalling efforts to learn more about those reports. Kentucky Congressman, James Comer, who sits on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has asked the Treasury Department to divulge the details of Hunter Biden’s SARs. So far, Treasury has refused.

This story raises two very troubling concerns.

First, it is entirely legitimate for us to ask if the President of the United States, having evidently profited personally from the shady foreign business dealings of his son, is compromised as it pertains to the doing of his job.

A less formal way of asking that question would be, “Is Biden in Xi Jinping’s pocket or Vladimir Putin’s pocket? With the preponderance of evidence that we now have, it’s a completely legitimate question.

The second concern is the fact that this story again shows us that we now have a dual justice system in America. There’s the justice system that you and I would have to deal with in the face of evidence like this. That encounter would likely bankrupt you on your way to federal prison.

And then there’s the justice system for elite liberals like Hillary Clinton and now, Hunter Biden. You’ve heard of “white privilege.” This is “liberal privilege.”

The republic cannot stand with a dual justice system. Justice must be blind or there is no justice at all.

Oh, and there’s a third concern. Most of the derelict legacy media has ignored this story. But I’m sure that doesn’t surprise you.

Go Back