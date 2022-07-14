Today is Thursday July 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Yes! ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ returns to TV on August 4

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2022 at 3:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paramount+

Just weeks after their new movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, dropped on the platform, Paramount+ has announced new Beavis and Butt-Head episodes will debut on August 4. 

The streaming service promises the pair will be "back and stupider than ever" in new episodes -- their first foray back into episodic TV since an eighth season aired on MTV in 2011. 

Creator Mike Judge's initial seven seasons ran on MTV from March 8, 1993, to November 28, 1997, spawning the hit theatrical movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996. That film can also be seen on Paramount+, which will be home to the entire original series soon. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design