Posted/updated on: July 14, 2022 at 2:52 pm

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump, dies at age 73 – Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 73, the family told ABC News. Ivana Trump was Donald Trump’s first wife. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. Ivana Trump, who grew up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia, married Donald Trump in 1977. The couple divorced in 1992.

