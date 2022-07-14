East Texas commissioner, 50 others cited in Cherokee County cockfighting bust

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2022 at 1:59 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Morris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Todd Freeman (pictured) received a citation for allegedly attending a cockfighting ring in Cherokee County in May, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. According to our news partner KETK, Dickson said law enforcement is also working to get a warrant for an ex-commissioner from Houston County. That person’s name is not being released pending arrest. Officials recently arrested a new person in connection to the incident and issued 50 citations. Deputies are additionally trying to get nine more warrants. Dickson said all the roosters used in the fights will be put down due to orders from a judge. Officials discovered the cockfighting ring on CR 2638. 97 roosters were seized by authorities as well as two trucks and nine trailers.

Go Back