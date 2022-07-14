Today is Thursday July 14, 2022
Top ‘Secret’: The Russo Brothers reveal what project would bring them back to Marvel Studios

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2022 at 12:45 pm
L-R: Anthony, Joe Russo -- Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Joe and Anthony Russo directed four Marvel Studios films: fan-favorite Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014; Captain America: Civil War in 2016, Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and 2019's Endgame, which is the second highest-grossing film of all time.

After that high water mark, the pair went on to direct and produce their own films, including 2021's Cherry with Tom Holland and the Netflix thriller The Grey Man starring Ryan Gosling and their Marvel star Chris Evans.

But would they come back to the MCU? The pair tells Deadline they would -- for the multiverse-rending, world-ending epic Secret Wars.

"...Our love for Marvel is based on the books we read as kids and the books that we fell in love with," Joe explained on the red carpet premiere of The Grey Man. "The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It's incredibly ambitious – it would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame – it's a massive undertaking and those two movies were really very hard to make. So trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two, we're gonna have to sleep on it."

The 2015 comic series to which Joe referred saw the multiverse and our Earth destroyed and many of the comics' biggest heroes forced to fight each other in a realm known as Battle World.

For fans of the MCU, of course, some of these elements are already in place, including the multiverse, and as introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimensional-shredding danger known as an incursion.

Some suspect that the upcoming Disney+ show Secret Invasion could also set the scene for a Secret Wars movie.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



