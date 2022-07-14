Weather Bulletin: Power lines down

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2022 at 9:36 am

Weather Bulletin: Power lines down numerous intersections – At this time there are numerous intersections in the city of Tyler that are without power. South Broadway at Loop 323 the power is out. Also a tree down at South Broadway and Rusk that has knocked the power lines across the road. At this time north and south lanes of South Broadway are closed – use alternate route. Keep listening or checking here for update throughout the day.

