Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2022 at 4:36 am

UVALDE(AP) — Newly released video of a hallway outside classrooms at a Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers is renewing questions about police accountability. Nearly 80 minutes of surveillance video from Robb Elementary School on May 24 show heavily armed police officers lingering in the hallway for more than an hour before confronting the gunman. Some Uvalde residents at a City Council meeting Tuesday shouted questions about whether officers on the scene were still on the payroll after the video was made public. Local and state officials have urged to let investigations play out.

