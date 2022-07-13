Today is Wednesday July 13, 2022
Missing person sought

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2022 at 5:58 pm
Missing person soughtTYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing person. George Ethan Black is 26, 5’ 3”, 120 pounds. He was last seen in the afternoon of Friday, July 8. He is not on medication for any physical or mental illness, but was seen for chest pain approximately three weeks ago. Officials say Black left on foot wearing a white shirt, blue Nike shorts, and black shoes. He was last seen on Jennifer Drive off FM 756 near Tyler, but he is from Larue. He has not attempted contact with family or friends since he went missing. If you have any information on the whereabouts of George Black, contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.



