Today is Wednesday July 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Report: Daniel Kaluuya will not appear in ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2022 at 3:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Award-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya will not reprise his role as W'kabi in the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. 

Citing a Wednesday interview with the star for his role in Jordan Peele's Nope, Jacqueline Coley, of Rotten Tomatoes, tweeted the news. 

"BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE! It's official he's not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever," Coley wrote.

Kaluuya starred as W'Kabi, the leader of the Border Tribe of Wakanda and childhood best friend to King T'Challa, played by late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design