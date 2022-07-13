Today is Wednesday July 13, 2022
Asylum wait lists at U.S. border frustrate, confuse migrants

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2022 at 1:51 pm
PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Mexico (AP) – Opaque waiting lists for asylum-seekers to enter the United States at the Mexico border have carried over from the Trump administration, frustrating many migrants to the point that they cross illegally. U.S. authorities began working with advocates in late April to start accepting more migrants seeking protection in the United States. In Tijuana, one group’s waiting list soared to about 50,000 names. In Piedras Negras, another group shut down its list after getting overwhelmed within days. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus acknowledges it’s “certainly not” a perfect system.



