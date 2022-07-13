Today is Wednesday July 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Commissioners discuss local water/sewer projects for ARPA funding

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2022 at 11:54 am
Commissioners discuss local water/sewer projects for ARPA fundingTYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court heard Tuesday from several agencies requesting a portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for water and sewer projects in a workshop-styled meeting. According to a news release, no final action was taken in court Tuesday and no money was allocated to any project, but the workshop served to narrow down the existing requests for funding to targeted water and sewer projects likely to be funded. After hearing nine presentations, the Commissioners Court targeted four capital improvement projects to move forward at the present time. The affected entities are Wright City Water Supply Company, Star Mountain Water Supply, the city of Winona, and the city of Lindale. Click here for additional information.



