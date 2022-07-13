Fire marshal’s office issues citation for burn ban violation

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2022 at 11:27 am

TYLER — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office issued its first citation Tuesday after brush burning got out of control southeast of Lindale, damaging several properties, according to a county news release. Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the property owner off County Road 35 (Lavender Road) was burning four brush piles Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called out, doused the fires with water, and asked the landowner to stay with them until completely out. At 2:08 p.m., the Lindale Fire Department was dispatched to the same property because the fires had gotten out of control, according to the release. Hogue said the fire spread behind neighboring residents’ properties and across a pasture and burned about a quarter mile down County Road 492 (Ann Campbell Road) near the Swan community. The fire burned 20 round bales of hay, threatened houses, and damaged two vehicles. Horses also had to be relocated, Hogue said.

The fire was contained by about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, but Hogue said it was still smoldering Wednesday morning. They would check on it periodically to make sure it didn’t reignite, he added. The Red Springs and Dixie Volunteer Fire Departments also responded to the fire, along with EMS – UT Northeast. Hogue said the property owner was given a citation for burning during a burn ban. The Class C misdemeanor carries a fine up to $500. Hogue reminded Smith County residents that if a burn ban violation results in a fire that damages other people’s property, that violator could be held civilly liable.

