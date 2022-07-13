Today is Wednesday July 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


State lottery advertising tells players half of the story

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2022 at 7:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — State lotteries are spending more than a half-billion dollars a year on pervasive marketing campaigns designed to persuade people to play often, spend more and overlook the long odds of winning. That’s according to a new investigation by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland. As state agencies, the lotteries are exempt from Federal Trade Commission regulations that prohibit misleading and deceptive advertising. But that leaves oversight of advertising up to the state legislatures that depend on lottery revenue to help balance their budgets.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design