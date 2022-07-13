Today is Wednesday July 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


American Airlines expects to book a pretax profit for Q2

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2022 at 7:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) — American Airlines says it will earn a pretax profit for the second quarter, and its stock is soaring. Shares of American Airlines rose 10% in early afternoon trading Tuesday. The big airline said it expects to report a pretax profit of $585 million for the May-June quarter, and revenue will be 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019. Airlines are seeing higher revenue as travel rebounds more quickly than expected from the worst of the pandemic. But they also face rising fuel costs, which are even higher than American had expected. The Texas-based airline is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 21.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design