Steve Martin “Dismayed” by Selena Gomez’s “Only Murders in the Building” Emmy snub

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2022 at 6:00 am
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Steve Martin and Martin Short expressed their appreciation at receiving Emmy nominations for their performances in the Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday, but they were disappointed that their co-star Selena Gomez did not.

“We’re thrilled at the nominations, not only for us, but for the show. We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really,” Martin, 76 told The New York Times following the announcements.

Short, however, was quick to note that the 29-year-old "Lose You to Love Me" singer was "nominated as an executive producer." She's the first Latina to be nominated as a producer in the Comedy category.

Only Murders in the Building, currently in its second season, was just picked up for a season 3. New episodes air on Tuesdays.

