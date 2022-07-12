Pitcher Rodon, DHs Martinez, Cooper named All-Star Game replacements by MLB

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2022 at 6:05 pm

By Espn.com News Services

Designated hitters J.D. Martinez and Garrett Cooper, and San Francisco Giants ace Carlos Rodon have been added to the All-Star rosters, MLB announced Tuesday.

Martinez replaces Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez and becomes the third Boston Red Sox player to land on the American League roster along with Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

Cooper steps in for reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper. The Philadelphia Phillies’ star has a fractured thumb. Cooper gives the Miami Marlins three All-Stars as he joins teammates Sandy Alcantara and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Rodon was one of the more notable snubs when rosters were announced, but he ends up making his second All-Star appearance by replacing Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader, who has family responsibilities.

Rodon (8-5, 2.70 ERA) was selected by the league to fill in for Hader, while Martinez and Cooper were next up in voting at their positions. This is the fifth time Martinez has been an All-Star, but the first time for Cooper.

Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game next Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

