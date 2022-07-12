Quinta Brunson is “still speechless” after multiple Emmy nominations

Quinta Brunson's year keeps getting better and better.

In reaction to her history-making accomplishment of becoming the first Black woman to earn three Emmy nominations in the comedy category for Abbott Elementary, she posted an emotional thank you note to fans of the hit show.

"Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three," she tweeted Tuesday after the Television Academy announced the nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards.

"Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby!"

Brunson's nominations include Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series -- all for Abbott, the ABC series founded by Brunson based on her real-life elementary school teacher in Philadelphia.

Reacting to the show's seven nominations, Brunson said in a release how honored she is to receive the high recognition.

"What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy. Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream," she said. "It’s a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season. None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EP’s Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring Abbott Elementary to life."

She added, "Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration."

The 74th Emmy Awards will be held live Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

