Extreme heat resources in Longview

July 12, 2022
Extreme heat resources in LongviewLONGVIEW — Daily high temperatures in Longview are expected to remain in the high 90s and low 100s throughout the month and into August. City officials encourage residents to use caution in the summer heat. Several resources have been gathered to provide information about staying safe in extreme heat. Residents can also keep cool at a pool or splash pad or at the Longview Public Library. Also, remember to never leave a child or animal in a hot car as heat exhaustion and death can occur in as little as six minutes in the hot summer weather. Click here for a more detailed rundown of extreme heat resources.



