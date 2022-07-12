Today is Tuesday July 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos ‘unique’ as tacos

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2022 at 9:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is apologizing for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos. Through a spokesperson, the first lady apologized Tuesday for “words that conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.” Jill Biden was in San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group. In her speech, she said the community’s diversity is as “distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful of the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos” in San Antonio. The first lady was roundly criticized for the comment. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists tweeted, “We are not tacos.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design