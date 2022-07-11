Today is Monday July 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Appeals courts delays Texas execution set for this week

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2022 at 5:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – An appeals court has stayed this week’s execution of a death row inmate who had raised questions about whether prosecutors had presented false and inaccurate testimony from an expert on whether he would commit more crimes in the future. Ramiro Gonzales had been set to receive a lethal injection for fatally shooting Bridget Townsend in 2001. Gonzales’ attorneys had asked the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to stay his execution, arguing prosecutors presented false testimony that wrongly claimed he would be a future danger, a legal finding needed to impose a death sentence. The appeals court on Monday granted the stay request, saying Gonzales’ lawyers had made a sufficient claim that merited additional review by a lower court.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design