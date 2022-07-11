One arrested as part of mass gathering crackdown

TYLER – Following a June incident at a local trail ride, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announced that a man was arrested and jailed on an accusation of promoting a mass gathering without a permit. According to our news partner KETK, Renault Kay was also charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. His total bond is $3,500. Officials earlier announced they would be cracking down on regulations for trail rides and mass gathering events after five people were injured in a shooting at the June trail ride. Officials said the 30-year-old victim from the incident is still in the hospital. On July 9 around 6 p.m. the sheriff’s office was called due to reckless driving at a horse racing track on Smith County road 3104. Deputies arrived to the location and saw a woman collecting admission fees. Deputies told the woman they wanted to speak to the organizer of the event, and she mentioned she would call Renault Kay.

Later, officials saw a pickup driven by Kay that was heading to the front gate. Kay told deputies he was the owner of the property and was hosting the event. About 200 people were expected for this small “practice horse racing” event, according to Kay. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s office reportedly found that the organizer had not applied for a mass gathering permit, so it had not been issued by law enforcement. Deputies and Josh Joplin, Smith County Precinct 4 Constable, tried to stop and arrest Kay, and he increased his driving speed while making his way northwest toward the horse racing track, according to authorities. Kay later told officials he was evading them because there was someone in his vehicle that had outstanding arrest warrants, said the sheriff’s office. Joplin also issued seven class C citations to horse owners for taking part in the event.

Authorities say Kay was previously advised that officials were investigating his event. He said he did not think he needed a permit, said law enforcement. Officials had several meetings with Kay near his property. He was reportedly made aware of what type of events needed a mass gathering permit, such as horse racing events that had 100 attendees. Deputies say they counted about 130 attendees at the event on Saturday and then stopped keeping track. The investigation and crackdown continue following the June incident.

