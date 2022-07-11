Henderson County officials seek missing teen

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2022 at 4:28 pm

BROWNSBORO – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen almost two weeks ago. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Maylon Couey went missing from Brownsboro June 29 and was reported missing to the sheriff’s office July 1. Maylon is 5’4″, approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Officials said she has ties throughout Henderson County up to the Dallas area, and that ask that any information on her location be sent to 903-675-5128.

