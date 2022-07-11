Hand Up Network launches immigration program

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2022 at 4:27 pm

TYLER – Hand Up Network, an East Texas-based nonprofit, has launched an Immigration Services Program that organizers say is unlike anything currently available in East Texas. They say the program is reasonably priced and will provide certified services to those who need to file necessary documentation, in addition to educational classes offered through the Hand Up Network’s existing Mentoring Program. Examples of services offered are educational classes in civics, ESL, FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), citizenship, and mental health support. There was a soft launch in June, and organizers say the response has been bigger than even expected. Click here for more information on the program and Hand Up Network’s other services.

Go Back