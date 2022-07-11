TJC selected for Caring Campus initiative

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2022 at 4:26 pm

TYLER — Tyler Junior College is one of five Texas community colleges selected to work with the Institute for Evidence-Based Change (IEBC) to incorporate Caring Campus into their student success efforts in the Fall 2022 semester. That’s according to a news release from the college. Supported by IEBC coaching and guidance, officials say college teams will engage in work developing specific behavioral commitments, helping faculty and staff to better connect with, and support, students to help them reach their educational goals. Through the program, TJC says it seeks to improve student success and satisfaction by reinforcing and formalizing work already being done while deepening a culture of “students first” — and providing a toolkit for faculty and staff to foster an environment that values students. The Texas program is funded by the Greater Texas Foundation.

Go Back