Officials agree to release some surveillance footage from Uvalde shooting

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2022 at 10:18 am

Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(UVALDE, Texas) -- State and local officials have agreed to release surveillance footage from inside the hallway of Robb Elementary School during the May 24 mass shooting that ended the lives of 19 students and two teachers, a key Texas state legislator said Monday.

The development ends a weeks-long dispute between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the mayor of Uvalde over how to handle the sensitive video.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

