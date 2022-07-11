‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ storms to $143 million opening weekend

Thor: Love and Thunder debuted in first place at the weekend box office, grabbing an estimated $143 million. The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth starring Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder was the biggest opening for a Thor movie -- beating Thor: Ragnarok's $122.7 million -- and the third-biggest movie bow of the year.

Love and Thunder -- which also featured Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, reprising their respective roles as Jane Foster and Valkyrie, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher -- grossed $302 million worldwide.

Minions: The Rise of Gru slipped to second place, delivering an estimated $45.6 million in its second week of release. Its domestic total now sits at $210 million, with a global tally of $400 million.

Top Gun: Maverick took third place, earning an estimated $15.5 million. Its seven-week North American haul currently sits at $597 million. Globally, the Top Gun sequel has collected $1.184 billion.

Fourth place belongs to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, grabbing an estimated $11 million and bringing its

three-week tally to $155 million.

Rounding out the top five is Jurassic World: Dominion with an estimated $8.4 million, bringing its domestic gross to $350 million after five weeks. The film has earned $876 million worldwide.

Finishing just outside the top five is The Black Phone, earning an estimated $7.7 million, bringing its two-week total to $62 million. It's now the top-grossing non-sequel horror film since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

