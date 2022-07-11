Today is Monday July 11, 2022
Texas Rangers radio engineer collapses outside ballpark, dies

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2022 at 8:46 am
ARLINGTON (AP) — Ted Nichols-Payne, the Texas Rangers’ radio network engineer for nearly 30 years, collapsed in the parking lot of Globe Life Field before a game against Minnesota and died at a hospital. He died Sunday at 56. Nichols-Payne worked in Dallas for 31 years at the company now called Audacy and formerly CBS Radio. He was the primary engineer and technical director on Rangers’ radio broadcasts from 1995-2010, first on KRLD-AM and then on 105.3 The FAN. He resumed that role when the Rangers’ English radio rights returned to 105.3 in 2015.



