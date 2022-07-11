Today is Monday July 11, 2022
Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2022 at 7:55 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a “celebration” of a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence that already has been overshadowed by yet another mass shooting. Congress passed the measure after gun rampages in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. It incrementally toughens requirements for young people to buy guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous. But the White House event comes a week after a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people at an Independence Day parade. The shooting was a stark reminder of the limitations of the new law.



